Marines read to children at Zukeren Elementary for Read Across DoDEA Day

Lance Cpl. Saddie Martinez reads a book to students at Zukeren Elementary School during Read Across Department of Defense Education Activity Day March 2 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Martinez interacted with the kids having them say “Ka-choo” with her each time she read it. This event was not only to recognize Dr. Seuss’ birthday, but to raise the kids’ interests in reading. Read Across DoDEA Day is a day for schools across DoDEA to join each other and the nation in celebrating the importance of encouraging literacy for all ages. Martinez is a supply warehouse clerk with the Marine Wing Headquarters Squadran 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

