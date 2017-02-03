(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines read to children at Zukeren Elementary for Read Across DoDEA Day [Image 5 of 5]

    Marines read to children at Zukeren Elementary for Read Across DoDEA Day

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Danielle Prentice 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Lance Cpl. Saddie Martinez shows the pictures in the book while she reads to students at Zukeren Elementary School during Read Across Department of Defense Education Activity Day March 2 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Martinez interacted with the kids having them say “Ka-choo” with her each time she read it. Read Across DoDEA’s and Read Across America’s theme is “Grab Your Hat and Read with the Cat.” Not only celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday, but working to raise kids’ interests in reading. Martinez is a supply warehouse clerk with the Marine Wing Headquarters Squadran 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 02:17
    Photo ID: 3201604
    VIRIN: 170302-M-TH199-005
    Resolution: 4287x2858
    Size: 7.26 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines read to children at Zukeren Elementary for Read Across DoDEA Day [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    school
    volunteer
    Okinawa
    birthday
    books
    Camp Foster
    Child Development Center
    Community
    read
    Preschool
    Dr. Seuss
    Read Across America Day
    Zukeran Elementary
    Read Across DoDEA Day

