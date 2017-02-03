Marines read to children at Zukeren Elementary for Read Across DoDEA Day

Lance Cpl. Saddie Martinez shows the pictures in the book while she reads to students at Zukeren Elementary School during Read Across Department of Defense Education Activity Day March 2 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Martinez interacted with the kids having them say “Ka-choo” with her each time she read it. Read Across DoDEA’s and Read Across America’s theme is “Grab Your Hat and Read with the Cat.” Not only celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday, but working to raise kids’ interests in reading. Martinez is a supply warehouse clerk with the Marine Wing Headquarters Squadran 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

