170302-N-SD711-0147

SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 2, 2017) Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo Command Master Chief Stephen Bronder reads a story to Jack N. Darby Elementary School students in Sasebo-Harioshima, Japan Mar. 2, 2017. Sailors from Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo read aloud to students as part of Read Across America Day in honor of Dr. Seuss's birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey P. Barham/Released)

