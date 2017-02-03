SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 2, 2017) Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo Command Master Chief Stephen Bronder reads a story to Jack N. Darby Elementary School students in Sasebo-Harioshima, Japan Mar. 2, 2017. Sailors from Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo read aloud to students as part of Read Across America Day in honor of Dr. Seuss's birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey P. Barham/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 01:14
|Photo ID:
|3201454
|VIRIN:
|170302-N-SD711-0147
|Resolution:
|5625x4018
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170302-N-SD711-0147 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
