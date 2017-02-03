SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 2, 2017) Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. Matthew Ovios reads a story to Jack N. Darby Elementary School students in Sasebo-Harioshima, Japan Mar. 2, 2017. Sailors from CFAS read aloud to students as part of Read Across America Day in honor of Dr. Seuss's birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey P. Barham/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 01:14 Photo ID: 3201450 VIRIN: 170302-N-SD711-0093 Resolution: 6727x4511 Size: 2.9 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170302-N-SD711-0093 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.