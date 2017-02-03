(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170302-N-SD711-0077 [Image 3 of 4]

    170302-N-SD711-0077

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 2, 2017) Mass Communication Specialist Chief Peter Lawlor reads a story to Jack N. Darby Elementary School students in Sasebo-Harioshima, Japan Mar. 2, 2017. Sailors from Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo read aloud to students as part of Read Across America Day in honor of Dr. Seuss's birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey P. Barham/Released)

    This work, 170302-N-SD711-0077 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

