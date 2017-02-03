SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 2, 2017) Mass Communication Specialist Chief Peter Lawlor reads a story to Jack N. Darby Elementary School students in Sasebo-Harioshima, Japan Mar. 2, 2017. Sailors from Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo read aloud to students as part of Read Across America Day in honor of Dr. Seuss's birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey P. Barham/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 01:14 Photo ID: 3201447 VIRIN: 170302-N-SD711-0077 Resolution: 5565x3975 Size: 1.74 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170302-N-SD711-0077 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.