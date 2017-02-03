USS Green Bay operations

170302-N-GR361-043 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 2, 2017) Commanding officer of amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Capt. Nate Moyer, of Charlestown, N.H., promotes Electronics Technician Seaman Joshua Handegard, from Evansville, Ind., to petty officer third class during a frocking ceremony in the ship’s pilot house. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

