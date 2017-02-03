170302-N-GR361-069 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 2, 2017) Engineman 2nd Class Desmond Reckless, attached to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, from Houston, conducts maintenance on a P-100 firefighting pump in the well deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 22:59
|Photo ID:
|3200965
|VIRIN:
|170302-N-GR361-069
|Resolution:
|3280x4928
|Size:
|935.92 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
This work, USS Green Bay operations [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
