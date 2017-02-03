(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Green Bay operations [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Green Bay operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    03.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170302-N-GR361-069 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 2, 2017) Engineman 2nd Class Desmond Reckless, attached to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, from Houston, conducts maintenance on a P-100 firefighting pump in the well deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 22:59
    Photo ID: 3200965
    VIRIN: 170302-N-GR361-069
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 935.92 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay operations [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

