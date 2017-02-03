170302-N-GR361-080 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 2, 2017) Fireman Jake Myers, from Pueblo, Colo., welds a bracket aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 22:58
|Photo ID:
|3200962
|VIRIN:
|170302-N-GR361-080
|Resolution:
|3280x4928
|Size:
|895.85 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Green Bay operations [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
