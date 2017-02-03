170302-N-JH293-017 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 2, 2017) The amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), transited the South China Sea on a routine patrol. Green Bay is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 22:55 Photo ID: 3200961 VIRIN: 170302-N-JH293-017 Resolution: 7093x4729 Size: 880.81 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay conducts routine patrol in South China Sea [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.