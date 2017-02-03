USS Green Bay conducts routine patrol in South China Sea

170302-N-JH293-005 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 2, 2017) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Joshua Sedgwick stands shipping officer watch aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) as the ship transits through the South China Sea on a routine patrol. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
