USS Green Bay conducts routine patrol in South China Sea

170302-N-JH293-006 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 2, 2017) Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) monitor the waters of the South China Sea as the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) transits the South China Sea on a routine patrol. Green Bay, with embarked 31st MEU is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 Location: SASEBO, JP