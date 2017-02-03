USS Green Bay conducts routine patrol in South China Sea

170302-N-JH293-007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 2, 2017) Chief Engineman Paris Pharisien stands conning officer watch aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) as the ship transits through the South China Sea. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), transited the South China Sea on a routine patrol. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

