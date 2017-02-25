VMM-268 makes milestone for female aviators

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII - From left to right, Capt. Ashley Myers, from Brookeville, Maryland, 1st Lt. Megan Albright, from Leesport, Pennsylvania, 1st Lt. Kerri Bortz, from Mohnton, Pennsylvania and Capt. Jenna Montgomery, from San Diego, all MV-22 Pilots assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, pose for a photo outside building 6814 on Feb. 25, 2017. VMM-268 is the only squadron with enough female pilots and crew chiefs to pilot two MV-22s. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Sgt. Brittney Vella)

