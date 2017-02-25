(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMM-268 makes milestone for female aviators

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII - From left to right, Capt. Ashley Myers, from Brookeville, Maryland, 1st Lt. Megan Albright, from Leesport, Pennsylvania, 1st Lt. Kerri Bortz, from Mohnton, Pennsylvania and Capt. Jenna Montgomery, from San Diego, all MV-22 Pilots assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, pose for a photo outside building 6814 on Feb. 25, 2017. VMM-268 is the only squadron with enough female pilots and crew chiefs to pilot two MV-22s. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Sgt. Brittney Vella)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 22:45
    Photo ID: 3200928
    VIRIN: 170225-M-TM809-646
    Resolution: 3960x2640
    Size: 782.91 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Hometown: BROOKEVILLE, MD, US
    Hometown: LEESPORT, PA, US
    Hometown: MOHNTON, PA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-268 makes milestone for female aviators, by Sgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Female Marines
    MCB Hawaii
    History
    Women's History Month
    Hawaii Marines
    Female Aviators
    MV-22 Ospreys
    VMM-268

