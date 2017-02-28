(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bridging the Gap: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct key leader engagement [Image 1 of 7]

    Bridging the Gap: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct key leader engagement

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Updegraff 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with Task Force Southwest conduct a key leaders meeting with Afghan role players during the final mission rehearsal at forward operating base Bravo, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 28, 2017. The Marines work with Afghan role players to gain a better cultural understanding before deploying later this year to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Task Force Southwest is comprised of approximately 300 Marines whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and the 505th Zone National Police. This will help the Army and Police force become an even more effective, credible and sustainable force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 21:00
    Photo ID: 3200918
    VIRIN: 170228-M-TV331-046
    Resolution: 5139x3434
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridging the Gap: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct key leader engagement [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Justin Updegraff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    train
    black hawk
    assist
    advise
    meeting
    Afghanistan
    camp Lejeune
    training
    UH-60
    FMR
    Task force southwest
    TFSW
    final mission rehearsal

