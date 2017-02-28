Bridging the Gap: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct key leader engagement

Marines with Task Force Southwest arrive on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for the key leader engagement during the final mission rehearsal at forward operating base Bravo, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 28, 2017. The Marines work with Afghan role players to gain a better cultural understanding before deploying later this year to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Task Force Southwest is comprised of approximately 300 Marines whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and the 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)

Date Taken: 02.28.2017