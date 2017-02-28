Bridging the Gap: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct key leader engagement

A Marine with Task Force Southwest speaks with an Afghan role player during the final mission rehearsal at forward operating base Bravo, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 28, 2017. The Marines work with Afghan role players to gain a better cultural understanding before deploying later this year to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. The Marines are scheduled to deploy as part of the task force to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)

