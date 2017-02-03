NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Mar. 2,, 2017) -- President Donald J. Trump salutes the rainbow sideboys before his departure of the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Trump visited March 2 to meet with Sailors and shipbuilders of the Navy’s first-in-class aircraft carrier during an all-hands call inside the ship’s hangar bay. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cathrine Mae O. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 19:29
|Photo ID:
|3200863
|VIRIN:
|170302-N-ZE240-0455
|Resolution:
|2865x4308
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, POTUS Visits Ford [Image 1 of 29], by PO3 Cathrine Mae Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT