    POTUS Visits Ford [Image 1 of 29]

    POTUS Visits Ford

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cathrine Mae Campbell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Mar. 2,, 2017) -- President Donald J. Trump salutes the rainbow sideboys before his departure of the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Trump visited March 2 to meet with Sailors and shipbuilders of the Navy’s first-in-class aircraft carrier during an all-hands call inside the ship’s hangar bay. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cathrine Mae O. Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 19:29
    Photo ID: 3200863
    VIRIN: 170302-N-ZE240-0455
    Resolution: 2865x4308
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POTUS Visits Ford [Image 1 of 29], by PO3 Cathrine Mae Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    president
    POTUS
    Shipyard
    Navy
    Sailors
    training
    PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    First In Class
    Trump
    President Trump

