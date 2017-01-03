A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5 prepares to take-off for a mission during Emerald Warrior 17 March 1, 2017, at Hurlburt Field, Fla. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 18:56
|Photo ID:
|3200724
|VIRIN:
|170301-F-MI569-3234
|Resolution:
|3780x2448
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
