U.S. Navy Sailors from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5 watch as French Air Force special operations forces board an MH-60S Seahawk during Emerald Warrior 17 March 1, 2017, at Hurlburt Field, Fla. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles)

Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 Photo ID: 3200723 Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.