Cincinnati Marine ready to answer nation's call

Maj. Christopher Baker, fire control officer with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shares why he joined the Marine Corps and some lessons learned along the way before he deploys later this year.

Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US