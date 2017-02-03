Members of Floresvillie High School Air Force JROTC present the colors at an event honoring Benjamin Foulois March 2, 2017 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston. Foulois is credited with completing the first military flight in December 1910. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stormy Archer)
