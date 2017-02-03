Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 17:12 Photo ID: 3200654 VIRIN: 170302-N-FI568-012 Resolution: 4850x3233 Size: 1.52 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Royal Navy Captain Visits IWTC Corry Station, by PO2 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.