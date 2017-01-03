B-1B Lancer deployed to Guam arrives to support AVALON 2017

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber aircraft lands at Avalon Airport, Geelong, Australia, March 1, 2017. The B-1B is participating in the Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition (AVALON), the largest, most comprehensive aerial event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. While at AVALON, the B-1B will be on static display for airshow participants. This is the first time B-1s have landed in Australia while deployed in support of U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence mission. The U.S. conducts CBP operations routinely by forward deploying bombers into the region as a deterrence capability supporting security and allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. Bombers and aircrew commonly participate in combined exercises and operations during CBP deployments. AVALON 2017 provided an ideal forum for the U.S. to showcase the B-1B’s capabilities to our allies, partners and citizens of the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. John Gordinier)

