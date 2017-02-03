Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker off San Luis Pass, Texas

An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew circles the tanker ship, Ingrid, before medevacing a crewmember with a broken leg about 35 miles off San Luis Pass, Texas, Mar. 02, 2017. The man was medevaced and taken to University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and transferred in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. James Rader

