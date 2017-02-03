An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew circles the tanker ship, Ingrid, before medevacing a crewmember with a broken leg about 35 miles off San Luis Pass, Texas, Mar. 02, 2017. The man was medevaced and taken to University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and transferred in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. James Rader
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker off San Luis Pass, Texas [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker off San Luis Pass, Texas
