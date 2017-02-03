(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker off San Luis Pass, Texas [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker off San Luis Pass, Texas

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin Williams 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew circles the tanker ship, Ingrid, before medevacing a crewmember with a broken leg about 35 miles off San Luis Pass, Texas, Mar. 02, 2017. The man was medevaced and taken to University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and transferred in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. James Rader

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 15:48
    Photo ID: 3200426
    VIRIN: 170302-G-XX999-1002
    Resolution: 2592x1936
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker off San Luis Pass, Texas [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

