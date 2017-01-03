Maj. Christopher M. Baker, the fire support officer for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, shares why he joined the Marine Corps and biggest lessons learned while he serves.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 16:07 Photo ID: 3200412 VIRIN: 170302-M-MM401-001 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.38 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cincinnati Marine ready to answer nation's call, by LCpl Jacob Pruitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.