Air Force Vice Chief of Staff promotes joint relationships

Gen. Stephen Wilson, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, speaks to the relationship between leaders and advisors as he addresses the student body of the U.S. Army War College during a lecture in Bliss Hall, Feb. 21.
