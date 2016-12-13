(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Crewmembers at Coast Guard Station Montauk run night drills

    MONTAUK, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    NEW YORK – Two crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Montauk use a boat hook to reach a life ring and marker light that were thrown overboard during night drills in Long Island Sound on December 13, 2016. Stations are required to perform drills at night in order to prepare for any situation at any hour of the day. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 14:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crewmembers at Coast Guard Station Montauk run night drills, by PO3 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Night
    USCG
    NY
    Drills
    Montauk
    Long Island Sound

