    MSST Houston conducts sweeps at Joint Reserve Base Ellington [Image 1 of 3]

    MSST Houston conducts sweeps at Joint Reserve Base Ellington

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin Williams 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Suhey, a K-9 handler at Maritme Safety and Security Team Houston, and his dog, Cappy, perform random car searches at Joint Reserve Base Ellington, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017. The MSST assists a variety of law enforcement and military agencies in the region by providing their K-9's services. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 14:11
    Photo ID: 3199967
    VIRIN: 170216-G-CZ043-1014
    Resolution: 6480x4628
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSST Houston conducts sweeps at Joint Reserve Base Ellington [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

