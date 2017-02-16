Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Suhey, a K-9 handler at Maritme Safety and Security Team Houston, and his dog, Cappy, perform random car searches at Joint Reserve Base Ellington, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017. The MSST assists a variety of law enforcement and military agencies in the region by providing their K-9's services. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 14:11
|Photo ID:
|3199967
|VIRIN:
|170216-G-CZ043-1014
|Resolution:
|6480x4628
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MSST Houston conducts sweeps at Joint Reserve Base Ellington [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
