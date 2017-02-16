MSST Houston conducts sweeps at Joint Reserve Base Ellington

Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Suhey, a K-9 handler at Maritme Safety and Security Team Houston, and his dog, Cappy, stand ready to begin random car searches at Joint Reserve Base Ellington, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017. The MSST assists a variety of law enforcement and military agencies in the region by providing their K-9's services. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams

Date Taken: 02.16.2017
Location: HOUSTON, TX, US