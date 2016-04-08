NEW YORK – A Coast Guard Station New York 45-foot Response Boat-Medium picks up speed in the waters near Staten Island on August 4, 2016. The response boat is powered by twin diesel engines and water jet propulsion to travel at speeds over 40knots. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 14:11
|Photo ID:
|3199947
|VIRIN:
|160804-G-SG988-453
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|STATEN ISLAND, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station New York escorts the Cutter Eagle into New York Harbor, by PO3 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT