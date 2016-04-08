(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Station New York escorts the Cutter Eagle into New York Harbor

    STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    NEW YORK – A Coast Guard Station New York 45-foot Response Boat-Medium picks up speed in the waters near Staten Island on August 4, 2016. The response boat is powered by twin diesel engines and water jet propulsion to travel at speeds over 40knots. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2016
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 14:11
    Photo ID: 3199947
    VIRIN: 160804-G-SG988-453
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: STATEN ISLAND, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station New York escorts the Cutter Eagle into New York Harbor, by PO3 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

