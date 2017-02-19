NEW YORK - Petty Officer 3rd Class Kira Booke, a maritime enforcement specialist assigned to Sector New York’s boarding team, assesses the cargo vessel Suez Canal from a Station New York prior to conducting a boarding, Feb. 19, 2017. As a boarding officer, Booke and her six-man team routinely boards vessels prior to their entry into New York Harbor ensuring the vessel poses no threat to the port of NY/NJ and the surrounding population. (FOR RELEASE U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Allyson E.T. Conroy)

Date Taken: 02.19.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 This work, Protecting the port, by CWO3 Allyson Conroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.