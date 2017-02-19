(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Protecting the port

    Protecting the port

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Allyson Conroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    NEW YORK - Petty Officer 3rd Class Kira Booke, a maritime enforcement specialist assigned to Sector New York’s boarding team, assesses the cargo vessel Suez Canal from a Station New York prior to conducting a boarding, Feb. 19, 2017. As a boarding officer, Booke and her six-man team routinely boards vessels prior to their entry into New York Harbor ensuring the vessel poses no threat to the port of NY/NJ and the surrounding population. (FOR RELEASE U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Allyson E.T. Conroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 14:05
    Photo ID: 3199945
    VIRIN: 170219-G-DE713-055
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.84 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protecting the port, by CWO3 Allyson Conroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Port Security
    New York City
    Sector New York
    Sector Boarding team

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT