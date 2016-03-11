(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Captial's Army Appreciation Night 2016

    Captial's Army Appreciation Night 2016

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2016

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Burden 

    Chief of Staff of the Army

    U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, drops the ceremonial puck at the beginning of a hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets in Washington D.C., Nov. 3, 2016. Milley was representing the U.S. Army for the Captial's Army Appreciation Night. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chuck Burden)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captial's Army Appreciation Night 2016 [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Charles Burden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Captial's Army Appreciation Night 2016
    Captial's Army Appreciation Night 2016
    Captial's Army Appreciation Night 2016

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    General
    Service Member
    American Soldier
    U.S. Army Chief of Staff
    D.C.
    U.S. Army
    Army
    senior leaders
    Milley
    Verizon Center
    Mark A. Milley
    Capitals

