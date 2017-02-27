Belvoir Hospital Opens Sleep Medicine Clinic

Fort Belvoir Community Hospital sleep technicians Hewan Worku and Michael Selassie prepare simulated patient Kendra Cheeks, administrator for Belvoir Hospital’s Department of Medicine, during the Sleep Medicine Clinic’s “Day in the Life” exercise Feb. 27, 2017. The exercise is designed to simulate the clinic’s first patients, test its equipment, ensure its staff members are prepared for real patients, and iron out any kinks that may arise.

Date Taken: 02.27.2017
Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US