    Belvoir Hospital Opens Sleep Medicine Clinic [Image 2 of 2]

    Belvoir Hospital Opens Sleep Medicine Clinic

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

    Fort Belvoir Community Hospital sleep technicians Hewan Worku and Michael Selassie prepare simulated patient Kendra Cheeks, administrator for Belvoir Hospital’s Department of Medicine, during the Sleep Medicine Clinic’s “Day in the Life” exercise Feb. 27, 2017. The exercise is designed to simulate the clinic’s first patients, test its equipment, ensure its staff members are prepared for real patients, and iron out any kinks that may arise.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 12:40
    Photo ID: 3199793
    VIRIN: 170201-O-LH973-775
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belvoir Hospital Opens Sleep Medicine Clinic [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Belvoir Hospital Sleep Medicine TRIAD

