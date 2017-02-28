A Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 22 drives a bulldozer to begin heavy equipment training aboard Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 28, 2017. The Marines are conducting training to be proficient with the machine and streamline future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Taylor Cooper)
02.28.2017
03.02.2017
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
Marines with CLB 22 Conduct Heavy Equipment Training
