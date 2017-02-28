Marines with CLB 22 Conduct Heavy Equipment Training

A Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 22 operates a bulldozer during heavy equipment training aboard Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 28, 2017. The Marines conduct different exercises to simulate building a forward operating base on deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Taylor Cooper)

