Maj. Gen. Kirk Vollmecke, Program Executive Officer, Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (PEO IEW&S), right, presents the Superior Civilian Service Award medal to Karen Foley, right, a Program Analyst with PEO IEW&S, her retirement ceremony Foley worked in government for 39 years, and the Army for 35 of those. Foley retired on Feb 27, 2016 on Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 11:31
|Photo ID:
|3199720
|VIRIN:
|170227-A-VE095-004
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PEO IEW&S Celebrates Career of Senior Program Analyst [Image 1 of 5], by John Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
