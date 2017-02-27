(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PEO IEW&S Celebrates Career of Senior Program Analyst [Image 3 of 5]

    PEO IEW&amp;S Celebrates Career of Senior Program Analyst

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by John Higgins 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Wafare & Signal

    Maj. Gen. Kirk Vollmecke, Program Executive Officer, Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (PEO IEW&S), right, presents the Superior Civilian Service Award medal to Karen Foley, right, a Program Analyst with PEO IEW&S, her retirement ceremony Foley worked in government for 39 years, and the Army for 35 of those. Foley retired on Feb 27, 2016 on Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md.

