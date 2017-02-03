(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Read Across America 2017 [Image 1 of 3]

    Read Across America 2017

    WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Russell Toof 

    99th Regional Support Command

    Maj. Angela Reed-Johnson, senior human resource officer for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, visited New Hanover Township Elementary in Wrightstown, New Jersey March 2 for Read Across America. Read Across America Day is a nationwide reading celebration that takes place annually on Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 11:05
    Photo ID: 3199704
    VIRIN: 170302-A-GJ885-003
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Read Across America 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

