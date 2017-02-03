Read Across America 2017

Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix command sergeant major, visited New Hanover Township Elementary in Wrightstown, New Jersey March 2 for Read Across America. Read Across America Day is a nationwide reading celebration that takes place annually on Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

