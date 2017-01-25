(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    James N. Mattis

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Monica King 

    Army Photo

    James N. Mattis, the 26th Secretary of Defense, poses for his official portrait in the Army portrait studio at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Jan 25, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Monica King/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, James N. Mattis, by Monica King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    James N. Mattis

