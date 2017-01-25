James N. Mattis, the 26th Secretary of Defense, poses for his official portrait in the Army portrait studio at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Jan 25, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Monica King/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 10:39
|Photo ID:
|3199696
|VIRIN:
|170125-A-SS368-005
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, James N. Mattis, by Monica King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
