From left, Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington, U.S. Army Africa Commanding General, and Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse, Commanding General 335th Signal Command (Theater); pose for a photograph in the USARAF commander's office during a recent visit to Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Mar. 2, 2017. (Photo by U.S. Army Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/Released)

Date Taken: 03.02.2017
Location: VICENZA, IT
This work, Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.