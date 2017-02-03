From left, Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington, U.S. Army Africa Commanding General, and Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse, Commanding General 335th Signal Command (Theater); pose for a photograph in the USARAF commander's office during a recent visit to Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Mar. 2, 2017. (Photo by U.S. Army Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/Released)
This work, Maj. Gen. Peter A. Bosse visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
