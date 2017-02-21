(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    455th EAES creates mobile ICU for in-flight care [Image 1 of 10]

    455th EAES creates mobile ICU for in-flight care

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Joshua O’Sullivan, 455th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron respiratory therapist, administers medicine to a critically injured patient being transported via C-130J Hercules for aeromedical evacuation from Kandahar Regional Military Hospital, Kandahar Airfield to the Craig Joint Theater Hospital, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 22, 2017. The 455th EAES creates and operates a portable intensive care unit aboard aircraft that enables them to transport critically injured or ill patients to a higher level of care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 08:56
    Photo ID: 3199581
    VIRIN: 170222-F-TY749-240
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 42.39 MB
    Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 455th EAES creates mobile ICU for in-flight care [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

