Senior Airman Joshua O’Sullivan, 455th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron respiratory therapist, administers medicine to a critically injured patient being transported via C-130J Hercules for aeromedical evacuation from Kandahar Regional Military Hospital, Kandahar Airfield to the Craig Joint Theater Hospital, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 22, 2017. The 455th EAES creates and operates a portable intensive care unit aboard aircraft that enables them to transport critically injured or ill patients to a higher level of care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 08:56
|Photo ID:
|3199581
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-TY749-240
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|42.39 MB
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 455th EAES creates mobile ICU for in-flight care [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
455th EAES creates mobile ICU for in-flight care
