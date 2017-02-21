Senior Airman Joshua O’Sullivan, 455th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron respiratory therapist, administers medicine to a critically injured patient being transported via C-130J Hercules for aeromedical evacuation from Kandahar Regional Military Hospital, Kandahar Airfield to the Craig Joint Theater Hospital, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 22, 2017. The 455th EAES creates and operates a portable intensive care unit aboard aircraft that enables them to transport critically injured or ill patients to a higher level of care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 08:56 Photo ID: 3199581 VIRIN: 170222-F-TY749-240 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 42.39 MB Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 455th EAES creates mobile ICU for in-flight care [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.