U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brian Xenes, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operations dispatcher, center, is recognized as the Shaw “Weasel of the Week” by Col. Daniel Lasica, 20th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher McKinney, 20th FW command chief, right, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 1, 2017. Xenes was recognized for his excellence in work performance, including handling approximately 420 vehicle requests which transported more than 850 passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 08:10 Photo ID: 3199522 VIRIN: 170301-F-KQ373-006 Resolution: 5597x3735 Size: 3.18 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weasel of the Week – March 1, 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.