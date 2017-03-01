(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Weasel of the Week – March 1, 2017 [Image 1 of 2]

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brian Xenes, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operations dispatcher, center, is recognized as the Shaw “Weasel of the Week” by Col. Daniel Lasica, 20th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher McKinney, 20th FW command chief, right, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 1, 2017. Xenes was recognized for his excellence in work performance, including handling approximately 420 vehicle requests which transported more than 850 passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weasel of the Week – March 1, 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Team Shaw soldier recognized

