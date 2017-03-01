U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brian Xenes, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operations dispatcher, center, is recognized as the Shaw “Weasel of the Week” by Col. Daniel Lasica, 20th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher McKinney, 20th FW command chief, right, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 1, 2017. Xenes was recognized for his excellence in work performance, including handling approximately 420 vehicle requests which transported more than 850 passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 08:10
|Photo ID:
|3199522
|VIRIN:
|170301-F-KQ373-006
|Resolution:
|5597x3735
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Weasel of the Week – March 1, 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
