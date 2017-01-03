(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Shaw soldier recognized [Image 2 of 2]

    Team Shaw soldier recognized

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Agueda, U.S. Army Central operational sergeant major, right, is recognized by Chief Master Sgt. Christopher McKinney, 20th Fighter Wing command chief, left, for his efforts to help soldiers at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 1, 2017. Agueda coordinates with 20th FW senior NCOs to improve soldiers’ integration into the Shaw community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 08:10
    Photo ID: 3199521
    VIRIN: 170301-F-KQ373-003
    Resolution: 4878x3255
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Shaw soldier recognized [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #Excellence
    #TeamShaw
    #ShawAFB
    #VictoryByValor

