U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Agueda, U.S. Army Central operational sergeant major, right, is recognized by Chief Master Sgt. Christopher McKinney, 20th Fighter Wing command chief, left, for his efforts to help soldiers at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 1, 2017. Agueda coordinates with 20th FW senior NCOs to improve soldiers’ integration into the Shaw community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 08:10
|Photo ID:
|3199521
|VIRIN:
|170301-F-KQ373-003
|Resolution:
|4878x3255
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Shaw soldier recognized [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
