U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Agueda, U.S. Army Central operational sergeant major, right, is recognized by Chief Master Sgt. Christopher McKinney, 20th Fighter Wing command chief, left, for his efforts to help soldiers at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 1, 2017. Agueda coordinates with 20th FW senior NCOs to improve soldiers’ integration into the Shaw community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 08:10 Photo ID: 3199521 VIRIN: 170301-F-KQ373-003 Resolution: 4878x3255 Size: 2.42 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Shaw soldier recognized [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.