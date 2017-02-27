(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Continuing a legacy

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua Robinson 

    Moody Air Force Base

    Retired Senior Master Sgt. Terry Cooper, left, poses for a photo with Dorothea Clisby 336th Recruiting Squadron secretary, middle and Senior Master Sgt. Josephine Davis-Fogle, 336th RCS production superintendent, during a visit, March 24, 2016, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Cooper was the first female squadron superintendent of the 336th RCS. Twenty years later, Davis-Fogle is the only other female to hold that position and works with the same secretary as her predecessor. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 08:02
    Photo ID: 3199520
    VIRIN: 170227-F-LM051-1001
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 135.81 KB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing a legacy, by A1C Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

