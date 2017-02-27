Continuing a legacy

Retired Senior Master Sgt. Terry Cooper, left, poses for a photo with Dorothea Clisby 336th Recruiting Squadron secretary, middle and Senior Master Sgt. Josephine Davis-Fogle, 336th RCS production superintendent, during a visit, March 24, 2016, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Cooper was the first female squadron superintendent of the 336th RCS. Twenty years later, Davis-Fogle is the only other female to hold that position and works with the same secretary as her predecessor. (Courtesy Photo)
