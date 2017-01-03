170301-N-XK809-247 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2017) Gunnery Sgt. Hughey Donald, from Petersburg, Va., speaks to Marines assigned to Combat Cargo during flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Flight Operations [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
