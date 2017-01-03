170301-N-XK809-221 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 1, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Nyshel Pease, from Colville, Wash., signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, for landing aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

Date Taken: 03.01.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Flight Operations [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.