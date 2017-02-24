U.S. Airmen from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, pose for a photo at the American School of Doha, Feb. 24, 2017. Airmen volunteered to help set up, organize and run games, as well as provide adult supervision during the annual ASD 2017 Friendship Festival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 05:35
|Photo ID:
|3199433
|VIRIN:
|170224-F-SB162-0147
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.91 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Al Udeid Airmen exemplify service, build relations [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Al Udeid Airmen exemplify service, build relations
LEAVE A COMMENT