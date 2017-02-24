Al Udeid Airmen exemplify service, build relations

Senior Airman Michael Steelman, a structural craftsman with the 557th Expeditionary RED HORSE Squadron, supervises students playing on an inflatable slide at the American School of Doha, Qatar, Feb. 24, 2017. This slide and many others like it were set up for the annual ASD 2017 Friendship Festival that Airmen from Al Udeid Air Base volunteered at. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

